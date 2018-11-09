FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $481.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $299,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $282,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $907,820 and sold 179,500 shares valued at $624,615. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.