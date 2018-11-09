FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Issued By Gabelli

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Gabelli decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Servicemaster Global in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. Gabelli analyst P. Fanelli now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SERV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Servicemaster Global stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 104.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

