Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 7,200 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,778,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.0% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 95,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 109,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $162.28 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.28.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

