Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $20.17 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 870,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,695,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,663,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider James R. Trebilcock bought 29,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $676,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever bought 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,844.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 188,320 shares of company stock worth $4,399,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

KDP stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $20.17 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/gabelli-funds-llc-invests-20-17-million-in-keurig-dr-pepper-inc-kdp.html.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.