Gainer (GNR) Hits One Day Volume of $3,630.00

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Gainer has a market capitalization of $687,321.00 and approximately $3,630.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gainer has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gainer coin can now be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00025589 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007668 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003272 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007665 BTC.

About Gainer

Gainer (CRYPTO:GNR) uses the hashing algorithm. Gainer’s total supply is 12,048,500 coins and its circulating supply is 10,125,044 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin. Gainer’s official website is www.gainercoin.com.

Gainer Coin Trading

Gainer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gainer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gainer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

