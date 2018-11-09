Galena Biopharma (SLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.18).

SLS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 187,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,484. Galena Biopharma has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $12.00.

