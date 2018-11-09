GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

