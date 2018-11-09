Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 18,763 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.45% of Flowers Foods worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,894,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,081,000 after acquiring an additional 308,627 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after acquiring an additional 716,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 10th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $923.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

