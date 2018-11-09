Gates Industrial (GTES) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

GTES stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 257,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94.

In related news, insider Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,813,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

