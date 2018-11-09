GazeCoin (GZE) Trading Up 101.4% This Week

GazeCoin (CURRENCY:GZE) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, GazeCoin has traded 101.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GazeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Liquid. GazeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $79,619.00 worth of GazeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GazeCoin Token Profile

GazeCoin’s total supply is 29,508,557 tokens. GazeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@GazeCoin. GazeCoin’s official Twitter account is @GazeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GazeCoin is www.gazecoin.io.

Buying and Selling GazeCoin

GazeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GazeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

