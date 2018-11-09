GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GCI Liberty Inc Class A were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,093,000 after acquiring an additional 363,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $168,177,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,879,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,438 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,330,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,038,000 after acquiring an additional 411,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,241,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLIBA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $48.52 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About GCI Liberty Inc Class A

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

