Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GEMP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/gemphire-therapeutics-gemp-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-04-eps.html.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.