Genedrive PLC (LON:GDR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 4500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Genedrive (GDR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/genedrive-gdr-sets-new-1-year-low-at-21-00.html.

Genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

