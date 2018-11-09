General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 44.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in General Mills by 29.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/general-mills-inc-gis-shares-bought-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.