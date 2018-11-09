Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Tops $46.48 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $10.52 or 0.00164585 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, Hotbit, IDEX and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $46.48 million and $5.04 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00250573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.44 or 0.10263729 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,417,123 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ovis, Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

