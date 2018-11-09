Genpact (G) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Genpact (NYSE:G)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “. We maintain our Overweight rating and our 12-month PT of $36 on shares of G. Quarterly top-line results came in below expectations, but EPS beat estimates. GE (Not Covered) revenues saw growth as management stated it is starting to see GE stabilize. The company maintained revenue guidance for 2018 due to recent acquisitions. More importantly there is optimism around 2019 as global client growth is expected to improve and GE accelerate. We remain optimistic about the company due to the healthy demand backdrop for BPO and the increased client activity brought about by digital engagements.””

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. 86,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $80,057.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,753,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,884,000 after buying an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,813,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,907,000 after purchasing an additional 328,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,612,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 603,618 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,744,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,159,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

