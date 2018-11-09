Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,747,000 after buying an additional 345,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,489,000 after buying an additional 337,338 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 344.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,031,000 after buying an additional 1,629,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,124,000 after buying an additional 295,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,961,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,864,000 after buying an additional 228,474 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 136,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $30,534,640.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,943,677.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cann reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.96.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $204.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

