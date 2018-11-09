Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,110 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.9% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/gerber-kawasaki-wealth-investment-management-decreases-holdings-in-ishares-core-msci-emerging-markets-etf-iemg.html.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.