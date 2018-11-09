GETINGE AB/ADR (GNGBY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. GETINGE AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.63.

About GETINGE AB/ADR

Getinge AB provides products and services for surgery, intensive-care, long-term care, infection control, and sterilization in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Patient & Post-Acute Care, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers infection control systems for hospitals under the Getinge and Maquet brands; equipment for complete surgical workplaces and expanded treatment options; equipment, consumables, and services for cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of instruments; and IT tracking systems.

