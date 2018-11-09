GIGA Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XG)

GIGA (CURRENCY:XG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. GIGA has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $643.00 worth of GIGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GIGA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GIGA has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GIGA alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.02502180 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00620772 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022997 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014770 BTC.

GIGA Coin Profile

XG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XG Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2014. GIGA’s total supply is 198,610,339 coins. GIGA’s official Twitter account is @GIGAblockchain. GIGA’s official website is www.giga.im.

Buying and Selling GIGA

GIGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GIGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GIGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GIGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GIGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GIGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.