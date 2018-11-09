Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$42.24 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$33.03 and a 1 year high of C$42.44.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$41.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “c$37.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Peter Iliopoulos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.41, for a total value of C$455,510.00. Also, Director Michael Hoffman sold 31,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$1,306,998.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,682.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/gildan-activewear-inc-gil-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-14th.html.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.