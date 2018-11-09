Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

GBCI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,870. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.01 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $295,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

