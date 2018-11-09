GlassCoin (GLS) Hits Market Cap of $11,719.00

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, GlassCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One GlassCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlassCoin has a market capitalization of $11,719.00 and $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000798 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About GlassCoin

GlassCoin (GLS) is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GlassCoin is glasscoin.io.

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlassCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlassCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

