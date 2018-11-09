GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GlaxoSmithKline earned a daily sentiment score of 3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the pharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 1,768,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

