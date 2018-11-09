Global Cryptocurrency Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.22 million and $291.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00816618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,575,023,176 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,776,608 coins. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com.

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

