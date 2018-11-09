Global Financial Private Capital LLC Buys 31,099 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC owned 0.17% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

