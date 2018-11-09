Global Financial Private Capital LLC Purchases 42,797 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BTI stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $71.44.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

