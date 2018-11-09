Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

GMRE has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

GMRE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 69,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,778. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

