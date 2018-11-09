Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) CRO Chris Akhavan Sells 39,903 Shares

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) CRO Chris Akhavan sold 39,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $322,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GLUU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. 2,845,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,914. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $984.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLUU. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 770.9% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 206,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,063 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 80.0% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,975 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth $436,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/glu-mobile-inc-gluu-cro-chris-akhavan-sells-39903-shares.html.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.