Godaddy (GDDY) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned a $85.00 target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDDY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Godaddy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

Godaddy stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. 78,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.81, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Aldrich sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $1,078,201.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,773.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 41,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $3,152,970.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,733,727 shares of company stock valued at $585,453,642. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

