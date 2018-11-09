Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) a €1.95 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €1.95 ($2.27) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ISP. UBS Group set a €3.05 ($3.55) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.27).

BIT ISP opened at €3.08 ($3.58) on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

