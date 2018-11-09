Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (SHL) a €34.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.37 ($44.61).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR SHL opened at €38.66 ($44.95) on Monday.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.