Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (MOR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.40 ($112.09).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR MOR opened at €108.10 ($125.70) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a 12-month high of €88.10 ($102.44).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.