GoldMining (GOLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.75

Shares of GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 228600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

GoldMining Company Profile (CVE:GOLD)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

