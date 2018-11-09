Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,026 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,142.4% during the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,307 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,741,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,624,000 after purchasing an additional 895,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,911,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,036,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.57 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

