Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises approximately 5.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1,877.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

