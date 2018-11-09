Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC) Director Purchases $76,185.98 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Director Thomas S. Harbin acquired 21,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $76,185.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GEC opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Elm Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 660,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC) Director Purchases $76,185.98 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/great-elm-capital-group-inc-gec-director-purchases-76185-98-in-stock.html.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.