Groupon (GRPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRPN. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,552,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.83, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $5,730,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Groupon by 29.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,617 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Groupon by 67.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 63,242 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Groupon by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,018,135 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 537,461 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Groupon by 48.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,533 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

