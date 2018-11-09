GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Director Sells $17,030.06 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $17,030.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Linda Johnson Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 15th, Linda Johnson Rice sold 596 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $69,058.52.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $4.44 on Friday, hitting $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 571,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,360. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,071,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 149,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 58,550 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on GrubHub from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Argus dropped their target price on GrubHub from $170.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

