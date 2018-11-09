Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 130,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

