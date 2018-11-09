Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

