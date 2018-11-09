Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Position in Kroger Co (KR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 100.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

In other Kroger news, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $734,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,559. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $31.35 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

