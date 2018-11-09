Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 225069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,777,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,568,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,004,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,723,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 545,113 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,046,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/hain-celestial-group-hain-reaches-new-1-year-low-after-earnings-miss.html.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.