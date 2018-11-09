Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 225069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.
The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,777,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,568,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,004,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,723,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 545,113 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,046,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
