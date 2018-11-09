Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HALO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. 913,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,913. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 644,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $11,661,563.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,407,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 490,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $8,478,245.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,366,750 shares of company stock worth $59,188,579. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,167,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 100,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 76,271 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

