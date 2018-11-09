Hanger (HNGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $262.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.07 million.

HNGR traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 1,516,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,468. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

HNGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,469,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

