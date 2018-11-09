Hardy Oil & Gas (HDY) Trading Down 27.1%

Shares of Hardy Oil & Gas plc (LON:HDY) were down 27.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 347,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,927% from the average daily volume of 2,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

About Hardy Oil & Gas (LON:HDY)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in India. It holds a 18% interest in the PY-3 field covering an area of 81 square kilometers located off the east coast of India Cauvery basin; and a 10% interest in the GS-01 block, which covers an area of 600 square kilometers located in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India.

