Harte Hanks (HHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%.

Shares of HHS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.94. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

HHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

