Hawaiian (HA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie set a $45.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Hawaiian to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,765,000 after acquiring an additional 104,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawaiian by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,650,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,283,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,054,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,496,000 after acquiring an additional 660,512 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,363,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,694,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.