HC Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 257 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $167,362,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,870.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,091.53.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,141.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $64,744,896 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,754.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,115.77 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $803.28 billion, a PE ratio of 385.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

