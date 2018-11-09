HC Wainwright Analysts Give BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) a $4.00 Price Target

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) has been given a $4.00 price objective by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 461.56% from the stock’s previous close.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. MED began coverage on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLINERX Ltd/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

BLRX stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $75.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BIOLINERX Ltd/S will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

